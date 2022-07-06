Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Our History

UK search underway for missing Stolen Generation artworks

Updated July 6 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Bounding For Home' By Barry Loo (1950). Picture: John Curtin Gallery

A search is underway in the United Kingdom for hundreds of missing artworks created by children of the Stolen Generations in the south-west of Western Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.