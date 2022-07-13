Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Long-awaited recognition 'a benchmark' for the nation | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 13 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:00am
Wadandi custodians and descendants of South West man Samuel Yebble Isaacs joined representatives from the federal, state and local governments in Margaret River on Friday to mark the formal renaming of a new locality in the region to honour the Noongar hero.

