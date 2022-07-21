Police seek witnesses to fatal South West crash

The vehicle collided with a tree, and the 31 year old male driver was later declared deceased at the scene.

Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcrashchapmanhill