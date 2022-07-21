Police seek witnesses to fatal South West crash

Police are calling for information relating to a fatal crash south of Busselton on Wednesday July 20, 2022.
Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section said at around 10:00pm on Wednesday night, a Toyota Landcruiser left the road at the junction of Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Don Road in Chapman Hill.
Advertisement
The vehicle collided with a tree, and the 31 year old male driver was later declared deceased at the scene.
Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcrashchapmanhill
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.