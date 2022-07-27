Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Exhibition finds new focus in familiar territory

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
July 27 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West photographer Stephen Blakeney is set to open his latest exhibition at the restored Darnell's Store at Witchcliffe this week. Picture: Supplied

Acclaimed South West photographer Stephen Blakeney is preparing to open the doors to his latest exhibition, which will open at the newly-restored Darnell's store in Witchcliffe this Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.