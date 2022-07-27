Exhibition finds new focus in familiar territory

Acclaimed South West photographer Stephen Blakeney is preparing to open the doors to his latest exhibition, which will open at the newly-restored Darnell's store in Witchcliffe this Friday.
Harbour in a Tempest is a look at the local landscape through Blakeney's eyes, with a new focus sharpened throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blakeney told the Mail life had provided him with a number of recent opportunities to reflect on how he saw the world.
"I moved here with my wife, Rosamond many years ago before the area became the wine and tourism destination it is now," he said.
"I have constantly been active in photographing my surroundings and over the years have accumulated a substantial visual chronicle of a community and landscape in flux."
It is an iconic building that was in danger of being lost to the community...- Stephen Blakeney
Blakeney said Harbour in a Tempest draws from his religious upbringing, using the landscape "as a metaphor for both the need for a sanctity in a time of turmoil and a reflection on ageing, mortality and the ability for humanity to look for positives in adversity".
"It was partly born of the impact COVID had on our lives and also from personal experiences," he said. "The pandemic led me to rethink what I want to achieve with my photography.
"I am not being either preachy or critical of the part spirituality plays in our lives. I am merely observing. There are many ways the images can be interpreted, I hope whoever views them will put their own spin on them."
Blakeney said it was a privilege to be holding the exhibition at Darnell's.
"It's the first official function since it was renovated.
"Ten years ago, it was in danger of falling down, and the current owner has lovingly restored it for future generations."
Harbour in a Tempest opens Friday July 29 from 6.30pm, and will run until Sunday August 14 (Open Wednesdays to Sundays 10am to 4pm) at Darnell's Store on Redgate Road, Witchcliffe.
