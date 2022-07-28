Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Bunbury Magistrates Court fines Witchcliffe man $6000 for using steel jaw trap

Updated July 28 2022 - 7:59am, first published 7:06am
Illegal: RSPCA says this steel jaw trap is illegal to use in WA. Picture: RSPCA.

A 78-year-old Margaret River man has been fined and ordered to pay the vet bill after he pleaded guilty to injuring a cat with steel jaw trap, according to the RSPCA.

