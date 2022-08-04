Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Delve into discovery at first annual South West Science Fair

Updated August 4 2022 - 4:05am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities will cover topics ranging energy, biology, ecology, navigation, mathematics, herpetology, technology, chemistry and more.

In honor of National Science Week 2022, the South West Science Council, Bunbury Library, Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre and the South West Makers have joined forces to deliver the first annual South West Science Fair.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.