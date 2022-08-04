Delve into discovery at first annual South West Science Fair

In honor of National Science Week 2022, the South West Science Council, Bunbury Library, Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre and the South West Makers have joined forces to deliver the first annual South West Science Fair.
A free, family-friendly, science themed exhibit with something for everyone.
There will be plenty of additional exhibitors and performances including special guests Supersonic Science and Discover Deadly Education Centre.
The hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities will cover topics ranging energy, biology, ecology, navigation, mathematics, herpetology, technology, chemistry and more.
Without giving too much away (it's a secret!) activities include vortex cannons, gravity defying experiments, chemical reactions, reptile biology, telescope navigation, Eddison racing, giant marble run and Lego challenges.
This event will also host a range of local community groups who engage in scientific research, education and community activities. Come along and find out how you can get involved in citizen science activities in the South West and contribute to important research.
No booking are required to attend this event, simply attend Bunbury Public library between 2PM-6PM on Saturday 13th August, more information can be found at Eventbrite. Food and drinks will be available to purchase throughout the event.
Activities and events are being held all around Australia as part of National Science Week 2022 (13th -21st August), which is one of Australia's largest festivals and was first held in 1997.
Last year, 1.3 million people participated in more than 1750 events and activities, despite the global pandemic.
It's an annual opportunity for Australians from all walks of life to meet scientists, do science, discuss the hot topics, and celebrate discoveries.
Visit the National Science Week website at www.scienceweek.net.au to find local and online events, virtual experiences and activities you can do in your own home - from art to indigenous astronomy, chemistry to climate change, and forensics to future food.
The festival is supported by the Australian Government; partners CSIRO, the Australian Science Teachers Association and the ABC; and media sponsor Cosmos. The South West Science Council are supported by Inspiring Australia.
