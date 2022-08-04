Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Glenn Goodall is 2023 Halliday Winemaker of the Year

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated August 4 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:00am
Xanadu Wines Chief Winemaker, Glenn Goodall has taken out the 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Winemaker of the Year award. Picture: Supplied

Xanadu Wines Chief Winemaker, Glenn Goodall added another prestigious accolade to the pool room on Wednesday at the 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Awards, after two years as a finalist in the race.

