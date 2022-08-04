Frog warriors hop back into research program

Margaret River Independent School's Year 5 class recommenced pitfall trapping research late last month, with plenty of frogs found in the traps located on the school grounds.
The school's Department of Parks & Wildlife (DPAW) trapping licence enables the students to ethically monitor fauna in bushland on the campus.
Advertisement
The students record and document fauna data as part of the term's biological science unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.