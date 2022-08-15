Blooming good expert tips to score 'Best in Show'

In anticipation of the fast approaching Margaret River Ag Show, it's time to start meeting the Exhibition Hall judges to get some expert hints and tips on how to impress them this year.
First up are two judges making their show debut - Jamie Turner owner of Lazarus Horticulture, and Mia Fox, the Creative Director behind Fox & Co Flowers.
Jamie will be judging the house plant categories this year and is excited to bring his expertise to the table. Now is the time to start nurturing, shaping and loving them so they're in the best shape for November.
Jamie will particularly be looking for healthy well loved plants, with clean dust free leaves.
"Be careful you aren't over watering your plants," he said. "Especially over winter, house plants need less water. A good rule of thumb is to only water when the top half to one inch of soil is dry."
"As the weather starts to warm up and spring approaches, start to apply a slow release fertiliser. This will get them putting on a growth spurt just in time for the show."
If your plant is outgrowing its pot, now is the time to repot, using a slightly larger container and fresh potting soil. Jamie and the team at Lazarus are on hand to share advice, and can supply the right soil, fertiliser and pots to get your plants show ready.
Mia Fox is well known for creating beautiful and natural floral arrangements for locally staged weddings and events and has a long-time passion for floral artistry and horticulture. As the judge for the extensive Flowers and Floral Art category, she's excited to see exhibits which reflect the entrants personal style.
"Bring your own creativity and expression to your floral arrangements," she said. "It's a wonderful opportunity to show off your own unique style and have some fun."
When it comes to flower entries such as roses, Mia said she is particularly looking for specimens that exhibit beautiful colour and perfume and of course are blemish-free.
Stay tuned to the Mail as the Show team reveals more local experts taking on judging roles. Will YouTube sensations Cree and Tim Monaghan be judging the sourdough? Will Margaret River's favourite artist Leon Pericles oversee the art section? Will rumoured resident Elton John be casting his eye over the quilts?!
Final Exhibition Hall categories will be unveiled soon on the Ag Show's brand new website. It's an exciting progression for the show as registration will be taken online for the first time.
The Margaret River Agricultural Show will land at Gloucester Park on Friday November 4 and Saturday November 5.
Visit margaretrivershow.com.au and follow facebook.com/MargaretRiverAgShow to keep up to date.
