Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Blooming good expert tips to score 'Best in Show'

Updated August 15 2022 - 4:27am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Turner of Lazarus Horticulture will judge the houseplants entered in this year's Margaret River Ag Show. Picture: Supplied

In anticipation of the fast approaching Margaret River Ag Show, it's time to start meeting the Exhibition Hall judges to get some expert hints and tips on how to impress them this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.