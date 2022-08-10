Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Reality TV rules for Margaret River foodies | Video

Updated August 10 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:00am
MKR 2022 - Meet Ashlee and Mat
Ashlee and Mat Davey are competing in Group 1 of the latest season of My Kitchen Rules. Picture: Supplied

A Margaret River region couple have graced Australian television screens this week for the first episodes of home-cooking competition and reality TV show, My Kitchen Rules.

