Margaret River region develops LGBTQ+ travel guide

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
September 14 2022 - 3:00am
Margaret River is the first region in the country to co-develop a workshop series with Gay and Lesbian Tourism Australia, and Husbands That Travel. Picture: HTT

In an Australian first, the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) has partnered with Husbands That Travel (HTT) and Gay and Lesbian Tourism Australia (GALTA) to produce a 'Welcoming Travel' guide to assist and inspire LGBTQ+ travellers to the region.

