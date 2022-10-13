Sisters in surf riding the waves of life | Mindful Margaret River

Kathryn Seisun is a member of Mindful Margaret River and has been a YouthCare Chaplain supporting students at the Margaret River Senior High School for 15 years. She is a wife and mother of four who loves the outdoors and is passionate about community.

Marg Lindsey, has a family of three daughters and has recently moved into Margaret River town after being on a farm in Metricup for 28 years. She is also a member of Mindful Margaret River and works with YouthCare. Marg is passionate about youth mental health and is about to start mentoring at Margaret River Senior High School.

