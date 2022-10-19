Surf Life Saving Club set for big summer by the sea

Since its inaugural summer season on Gnarabup Beach in 2017/2018 to "see how it might go", the Margaret River Surf Life Saving Club has maintained its focus on both its active members, and the wider community.
The Club's Richard Lee-Pullen said they would be providing activities at Gnarabup beach on Sunday mornings during term four, and again during term one in 2023.
"It is a great way for local kids to gain confidence in the water in a safe environment," he said.
Mr Lee-Pullen said the club was also introducing a Youth Programme for the first time, welcoming teenagers between 14 and 17 years of age.
"This is very exciting, because the children that are enrolled in the this summer's Youth Programme have all come through the Nippers programme at the Margs club," he explained. "Over the past weeks these teenage members have enjoyed a few days at the beach learning life saving skills and getting stronger on the rescue boards and in the water.
"They will also provide strong leadership to large group of young Nippers who enjoy the fun and games each Sunday morning."
The club's success has been buoyed by the news of the new Surf Lifesaving training facility being constructed on Railway Terrace.
"This will bring a huge influx of members visiting the region from clubs located all over the state," Mr Lee-Pullen said. "It will be amazing to see other clubs enjoying our unique ocean conditions and providing training to the local life savers. Perhaps in the near future approval of a more suitable club house somewhere on the coast in the region will be granted."
The Surf Life Saving Club is encouraging kids aged 5 and older to come along to the first beach session at Gnarabup on Sunday October 23 from 8.45am."
