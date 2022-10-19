Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Surf Life Saving Club set for big summer by the sea

Updated October 19 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kai de la Mare, Oliver Milward, Jack O'Brien and Kiara Lee-Pullen, representing the Margaret River Surf Lifesaving Club.

Since its inaugural summer season on Gnarabup Beach in 2017/2018 to "see how it might go", the Margaret River Surf Life Saving Club has maintained its focus on both its active members, and the wider community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.