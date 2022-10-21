Augusta-Margaret River Mail
'Big players' in Margaret River wine join forces to protect Boodjidup Brook

Updated October 21 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
Xanadus Robert Underdown. Picture: Taelor Pelusey

Three of the region's most iconic wineries are banding together in protecting the Boodjidup Brook from arum lilies.

