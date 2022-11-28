International athletes line up for Busselton IRONMAN

Athletes from around the globe are putting the final touches to their preparations for this Sunday's GWM IRONMAN Western Australia in Busselton.
The sold out event will see athletes will line up on the beach at Geographe Bay, bolstered by the return of international competitors for the first time in almost three years.
Since 2004 the event has grown in popularity, with more than 40 countries represented in this year's starting list.
Geoff Meyer, Managing Director of Oceania for The IRONMAN Group, said that the team was looking forward to welcoming athletes back to the South West.
"We're thrilled to be welcoming international athletes back to GWM IRONMAN Western Australia for the first time since 2019," said Meyer.
"IRONMAN Western Australia is renowned for being a flat and fast event, with athletes from all over the world set to line up to race this Sunday.
"IRONMAN Western Australia has always been popular with international athletes and this year is no different with more than 40 countries set to be represented.
"It's great to see strong numbers return from Japan, Singapore, the United States and United Kingdom, along with athletes from countries including Mexico, Norway, Sri Lanka and Brazil set to race."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, the Hon. Roger Cook MLA, said the GWM IRONMAN Western Australia continues to stand the test of time as an iconic South West sporting event.
"I'm delighted to hear international visitors from more than four dozen countries are competing in this year's event and are set to boost local tourism and hospitality businesses," said Minister Cook.
"I encourage athletes visiting the region to explore beyond the bay and experience our world-class vineyards, gourmet produce and cultural tourism offering."
City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley, also welcomed athletes back.
"After three years it's wonderful to welcome international visitors and those who have travelled from afar to participate in this fabulous event," he said.
"It's an important event for the City, as it gives us opportunity to showcase the region in what is a beautiful time of year, known as Birak season among the Wadandi people, the Traditional Custodians on whose land we are living.
"I wish all those participating a safe and enjoyable race and look forward to seeing the many spectators and volunteers out on the course."
GWM IRONMAN Western Australia will see athletes taking on a 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run, with GWM IRONMAN 70.3 Western Australia featuring a 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21.1km run.
