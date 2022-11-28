Augusta-Margaret River Mail
International athletes line up for Busselton IRONMAN

Updated November 28 2022 - 6:25pm, first published 12:19pm
Since 2004 the event has grown in popularity, with more than 40 countries represented in this year's starting list. Picture: Daniela Tommasi

Athletes from around the globe are putting the final touches to their preparations for this Sunday's GWM IRONMAN Western Australia in Busselton.

