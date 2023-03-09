Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Welcome to Margaret River: Locals open doors to refugee family plan

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 9 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRISP Volunteers welcomed the Al Daoud family at Sydney Airport this year. After fleeing the war in Syria, Shadi and his wife Ramia had waited in a camp for six years with their children 10-year-old George and 6-year-old Elinor, both born during the war. Picture supplied.

A group of South West locals are developing a plan to welcome refugees into the area, through a new community-led approach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.