Gracetown firies receive long service medals

By Nicky Lefebvre
January 25 2024 - 1:06pm
Gracetown Bushfire Brigade members Johno Taylor, Peter Delfs, Bruce Macaulay, Paul Manners, Brooke Anderson, Colin Sheffield, Bill Meiklejohn, Greg Crawford, Ian King, Luke Delfs, and Ken Beatty. Absent - Bruce Brown, John James, Simon Bremner. Picture supplied.
A dedicated group of local volunteer champions have been recognised with medals from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).

