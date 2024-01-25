Gracetown firies receive long service medals

A dedicated group of local volunteer champions have been recognised with medals from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).
The group from the Gracetown Bushfire Brigade were honoured for their long term efforts, with a number of the volunteers having served in the brigade for over 35 years, while others marked 10 or more years helping the local community.
The brigade's Brooke Anderson said the presentation recognised countless hours on the frontlines of many regional fires.
"All of the recipients are actively involved in callouts over the warmer months and have fought in numerous fires of various intensity throughout the local shire, such as the Gracetown fires of 2007 and 2012, the Margaret River fires of 2011, and the most recent Contos Fire of 2021," she said.
"The brigade has also sent these members to many fires in other districts such as the Northcliffe fires of 2015, the Yarloop fires of 2016 and Yallingup fires in 2022.
"Some of the longer standing members recall the days when the brigade only had a tractor and trailer to fight fires before being adequately provided with suitable trucks and personal protective equipment from the Augusta Margaret River Shire."
