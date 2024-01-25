Learn from the best at 'speed dating' business event

An expert team of South West business and marketing gurus are preparing to share their expertise with fellow businesswomen in a new, intimate speed-dating style event aimed at arming locals with the skills they need to take their ventures to the next level.
Headed up by South West Marketing Mentor's Lily Yeang, the event will give participants the chance to meet with eight experts - a marketing consultant, accountant, lawyer, social media guru, graphic designer, insurance broker, website designer and a photographer - in 15-minute slots, where they can ask for, and gain, useful tips, tools and support to help guide them towards business success.
"As a mother who decided to launch into new businesses shortly after each of her children's births, I know how hard it can be to find the time and right support to run a business," Lily explained.
"Through SWMM School's Business Deep Dive, I hope to provide southwest women with the opportunity to access all of the tools, expertise and advice needed for running their businesses affectively."
I know how hard it can be to find the time and right support to run a business.- Lily Yeang, South West Marketing Mentor
Lily said she had been blessed with guidance from a number of mentors, from her first foray into working for herself, to returning to the workforce after the birth of her second child.
"I have long wanted to return the favour, so between late nights feeding my youngest baby and daytime naps, I dreamt up a unique networking event - SWMM School's Business Deep Dive.
"You get 15 minutes to chat all things business with each one of the event's experts, who offer a wealth of knowledge and insight into their respected fields of expertise.
"It's designed to be a one-stop-shop for women who are looking to really hit the ground running with their businesses."
Supported by local businesses Innovation Cluster and Private Properties, Lily said the Business Deep Dive was her chance to help fellow 'girlbosses' and 'mumtrepreneurs', while fostering a new tribe of business owners who have each other's backs and celebrate each other's wins.
"Living in the southwest, I've come to realise just how beneficial it can be to have strong mentors, but also how hard they can be to find," she said.
"The Business Deep Dive helps those looking for a bit of guidance and support, meet all of the experts that they need to run their businesses smartly and successfully in the space of one day."
Participants can use the time with each expert however they wish - and can even have a professional headshot taken.
"While the event will suit someone who is new to business ownership, the nature of the morning allows anyone at any stage of their business journey to take part," Lily said.
"The end goal is regional women supporting and empowering other regional women to achieve greatness from the very beginning."
The Business Deep Dive will be held at Lady Lola Bistro, Dunsborough on Friday February 9.
Tickets are on sale now at southwestmarketingmentor.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.