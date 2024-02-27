Brilliant Bunuru festival a family favourite | Photos

A late location change did little to deter crowds heading to the Margaret River region for the annual Bunuru Festival on Saturday.
Originally set to take place at Riflebutts Reserve in Prevelly, a high risk of fire forced organisers to move the event to Cowaramup's Pioneer Park.
The change proved positive for locals and visitors who flocked to the park to take part in workshops, art projects, and enjoy a program of live entertainment.
Local favourite John Butler surprised with an impromptu set while the Sacred World Music Choir, MissGenius, The Nomadics, Phil Walleystack and Gina & Guy kept the family crowd dancing into the late afternoon.
Information stalls and community outreach programs mixed with artists and performers hosting workshops, with plenty of hands-on activities for all ages.
The festival is led by Undalup Association and is supported by Healthway, Lotterywest, Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, Shire of Augusta Margaret River and AHOY Management.
Pictures Nicky Lefebvre/AHOY Management.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.