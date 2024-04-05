Gracetown Vintage Fair draws a crowd | Photos

The Gracie's General store front was transformed over the weekend for the second annual Gracetown Vintage Fair.
Following on from the venue's hugely successful Cafe Del Mar summer series, the fair featured food vans and market stalls showcasing clothes, vinyl records and collectibles.
Art installations included a silk tie 'Ode to Reg', while live music was performed by Brown Brothers Buskers and celebrated locals The Sleepy Boys.
DJs HeyFelix and Saramony provided a chilled vibe as the sun set over the ocean.
Local artist Chloe Wilder designed the fair poster, paying homage to 1968 Roger Vadim film 'Barbarella', starring Jane Fonda.
A fashion parade featured local models including Jan James, Pania Taylor, Jodie Reynolds and Ben Bycroft, who strutted their stuff to vintage tunes, adorned in velvet and furs.
Gracie's General owners Dennis and Sandy Bullied were thrilled by the positive response of the local community.
"We are excited to be creating iconic events for the Gracetown community showcasing a rich tapestry of extraordinary local talent," they said.
The next event at Gracie's General will be the launch of Chopped Liver Zine by Fugazi Gallery on April 21.
