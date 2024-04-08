Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Yallingup SUP champ defends Bali title

Updated April 8 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 12:11pm
Yallingup local Richard Wain was the back-to-back winner of the Over 60s world title at the recent Longboard SUP Revolution 2024 Bali Cosmic Experience. Picture by Michael Williams.
South West board rider Richard Wain put on a brilliant performance to defend his title at the recent Longboard SUP Revolution 2024 Bali Cosmic Experience.

Local News

