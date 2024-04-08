Augusta-Margaret River Mail
North, Macaulay secure Margaret River Pro entry

Updated April 8 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 12:21pm
Yallingup's Otis North and Gracetown's Bronte Macaulay celebrate their wins at the 2024 Think Mental Health WA Trials, and their subsequent entry into the upcoming Margaret River Pro. Picture by Raeley Jones.
Gracetown's Bronte Macaulay and Yallingup surfer Otis North will surf in the upcoming Margaret River Pro after claiming victory over the weekend at the Think Mental Health WA Trials.

