North, Macaulay secure Margaret River Pro entry

Gracetown's Bronte Macaulay and Yallingup surfer Otis North will surf in the upcoming Margaret River Pro after claiming victory over the weekend at the Think Mental Health WA Trials.
Held in 6-8 feet waves at Surfers Point, the competition drew big crowds to the coast to watch the 12 male and 12 female surfers battle it out for a chance to take on some of the world's best surfers at the next stop on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour.
At just 17 years old, North said he was thrilled to secure his spot in the Pro.
"I'm feeling very excited, very stoked and also very tired, it's been a windy day and it's quite a big swell out there, so it's awesome to come away with the win," said North.
"This is the top of the top for me, it is this like a dream come true to surf against the world's best here in Margaret River, I can't wait."
2023 Under-18 Boys State Champion put on a gutsy performance to claim the win, surfing four times to overcome Margaret River's Finn Cox in an exciting final.
He posted a combined two-wave total of 14.66 (from a possible 20), with Cox finishing on a total of 13.47 (from a possible 20).
Former Championship Tour surfer Bronte Macaulay claimed her second consecutive WA Trials win and will head into the Margaret River Pro with years of experience under her belt.
Macaulay dropped two seven-point plus rides on her way to a combined total of 15.00, finishing ahead of rising star Willow Hardy (Margaret River), on 13.23 (from a possible 20).
The two goofy footers went wave for wave and score for score in the thrilling final, with Macaulay's superior wave selection and manoeuvre placement proving the difference.
"I'm so happy to get in the main event, it has been pretty challenging day, the waves were quite good, but the wind was pretty strong from the south-east," Macaulay said.
"All the young girls were pretty impressive and just watching the heats before mine was scary, so it's good to get through.
"I feel the future for women's surfing in WA is so bright, with Willow, Ruby Berry and Isi Campbell, they've all got good things ahead of them."
Macaulay and North will join fellow South West surfers Jack Robinson and Jacob Willcox in the 2024 Margaret River Pro lineup, with the competition window open from April 11 to April 21.
