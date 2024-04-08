Police investigate fatal Boranup crash

A crash in the Boranup area south of Margaret River has claimed the life of a 74 year old man on Sunday afternoon.
Major Crash Investigation officers are calling for any witnesses to the crash, which occurred around 2:35pm on Sunday April 7.
Police said a black Yamaha motorcycle was travelling south on Caves Road, near Mammoth Cave Road, when it crashed.
The 74 year old male rider died at the scene.
Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/mcis2024068
If you or anyone you know has been affected by a road crash, contact Road Trauma Support WA on 1300 004 814.
