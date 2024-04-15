Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River students prepare for production

April 15 2024 - 12:38pm
Catch Margaret River SHS drama students in 'Cosi' on Tuesday April 30, Wednesday May 1 and Thursday May 2 at the Margaret River HEART Studio Theatre.
Margaret River SHS senior drama students are preparing to open their latest production in the Margaret River HEART Studio Theatre.

Local News

