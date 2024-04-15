Margaret River students prepare for production

Margaret River SHS senior drama students are preparing to open their latest production in the Margaret River HEART Studio Theatre.
MRSHS Head of Arts, Mem McCormack, said the process of creating and performing beloved Australian play, 'Cosi', allowed students to discover all elements of the theatre world.
"When Louis Nowra's play 'Cosi' reappeared as a 'set text' on the Drama ATAR course I knew it was time to direct it again," she said.
"This production offers our senior Drama students the chance to experience 'Cosi's warmth, humour, and its historical backdrop - through a live production.
"This way, when students complete their written exams, they will then have a much richer understanding of all production elements."
The play, set in 1971 amidst turbulent anti-Vietnam War protests and a rapidly-evolving Melbourne community, centres around Lewis, who is directing an Italian opera with a cast of patients residing in a mental health facility - who can't sing, and can't speak Italian.
Ms McCormack said 'Cosi' was a play about love, connection and courage.
"Nowra wrote this play in the 90s, set it in the 70s and incorporated an Italian opera written in 1790.
"In 2024 our young people see wars unfolding and feel the fall out of a global pandemic which is still making 'ripples'."
She said much like the characters they play, the students had learned a great deal through the "chaotic, creative, communal process" involved with staging a play.
"Nowra's story is about human frailty, connection, compassion and community. It focuses on the way the Arts can offer joy, strength and courage.
"As testament to this fact, I offer you our amazing creative team and cast of 'Cosi' 2024! They make me so proud."
'Cosi' will be performed from 7pm on Tuesday April 30, Wednesday May 1 and Thursday May 2 at the Margaret River HEART. The play will include a 20 minute interval and will conclude at approximately 9:30pm.
It is recommended for a mature audience (15+) and contains some coarse language, mature themes and references to drug use.
Tickets and further information at www.artsmargaretriver.com
