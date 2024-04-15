Second person charged over Broadwater death

Two people have been charged over the death of a 38-year-old woman in Broadwater on Thursday, April 11.
Police confirmed on Monday morning that a second person - a 28 year old woman - had been charged with Murder, after a 26 year old man was earlier charged with the same offence.
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of the woman, which they said occurred on Thursday evening.
"Just after 8pm on Friday, 12 April 2024 police attended a residence on Bell Drive to conduct a welfare check.
"During a check of the home, they located the deceased woman."
Police said the charged persons and the deceased were known to each other, but that the exact nature of the relationships was initially unclear.
Both the 26 year old South West man and the 28 year old woman from Broadwater are expected to appear before the Bunbury Magistrates Court today, Monday April 15.
Homicide detectives would like to speak to anyone who saw, or has dash-cam vision, of a man and a woman holding a toddler, riding an E-scooter from Busselton to Margaret River between 6pm Thursday and 8pm Friday, 12 April 2024.
Anyone with information or dash-cam vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.