Cowaramup road safety in spotlight

Students at Cowaramup Primary School will soon benefit from improved warden-controlled crossings to safely get them to and from school.
The WA state government last week announced it would invest $10 million to improve safety at warden-controlled school crossings across the State.
It said the investment would allow for the expansion of the 40km/h speed limit to all warden-controlled school crossings that fall outside of existing designated school zones.
The Cowaramup crossing has long been a concern for residents and the school community, with peak tourist times increasing the risk to children crossing on their way to school.
Across WA, there are approximately 165 warden-controlled crossings that fall outside of the 40km/h school zone speed limit area.
The Bussell Highway crossing in Cowaramup will receive a static speed zone sign where the posted speed limit is 50km/h.
The 40km/h speed limit would align with existing school zone periods - 7.30am to 9am and 2.30pm to 4pm during school term
"I want all students in Warren-Blackwood to get to and from school safely - whether they are dropped off, catch a bus, walk, ride or scoot," Jane Kelsbie MLA, Member for Warren-Blackwood said.
"Expanding the School Zones and Crossing program to reduce speeds to 40 km/h at children's crossings, outside of the existing school zones, emphasises the Cook Government's commitment to prioritising the safety of our most vulnerable road users - our kids," she said.
"I'm always talking to my local communities about road safety - especially when it comes to issues around students crossing busy regional highways - and I want them to know I am listening to their concerns and am advocating for them."
The changes will mean all warden-controlled school crossings in WA will be located within 40km/h speed zones during school pick up and drop off.
Main Roads will deliver the program with funding provided through the Road Safety Commission's Road Trauma Trust Account.
