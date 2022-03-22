news, local-news,

A special class hosted by local foodie, businesswoman and Masterchef contestant Samira Damirova has brought a group of women together to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. On Friday May 11, Ms Damirova welcomed the women into the kitchen for a lesson in the crafting of Ukrainian dumplings, called Vareniki. Having grown up in Azerbaijan under Soviet Union rule, Ms Damirova feels a close connection with the plight of the Ukrainians. "Many of us are aware of the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis that is building up on its borders," she said. "During the war in Azerbaijan, I have learnt that one of the ways to cope with the feeling of helplessness is to do something constructive. "It doesn't have to be anything big as the smallest of acts can have a meaningful impact, bring us back to feeling centred and give us purpose to move forward." After the class, the women shared a Ukrainian feast of borscht, cabbage rolls and homemade baklava served with Cowaramup-made Ripple Effect tea. The class raised $800 for Cash for Refugees, a charity which gives cash directly to refugees of the war in Ukraine, giving them the means to buy the bare necessities as they embark on their journey. For more information visit www.cashforrefugees.org

