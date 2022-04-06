news, local-news,

Busselton Margaret River Regional Airport was humming today as the first Jetstar flights direct from Melbourne touched down in the Western Australian tourism hub. Read More: South West Wanderer Pass to entice travellers with discounts WA Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan and Tourism Minister Roger Cook joined dignitaries at the airport on Wednesday morning to greet the A320 aircraft making the historic first flight. "This is a game-changer for the local tourism sector, opening up a new market for the industry, creating business opportunities and assisting in recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Ms MacTiernan said. The launch of the route comes after a two-year delay due to COVID border restrictions and marks the first time a commercial airline has ever linked the east coast with Busselton Margaret River Airport. The three-per-week service will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, carrying up to 50,000 travellers between Busselton and Melbourne each year. WA Premier Mark McGowan said the state was "open to tourists". "The landing of the first Jetstar flight in Busselton is a momentous day for the city, the Margaret River Region and the entire South-West," he said. "We can expect the South-West to be even more attractive as a holiday destination." City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley noted the airline's "tenacity and commitment" to establishing the direct flights. He said as well as the South West tourism benefits, locals would be keen to head to Melbourne for their own holidays. "The South-West region is ready to welcome visitors direct from the Eastern States to this beautiful part of the world and our community is equally excited to experience the direct flights and all that Melbourne has to offer too," he said. "The City is absolutely delighted that today's inaugural flights are now a reality and we are very excited for what's to come." The State government said new jobs had been created through ground operations at the Busselton Margaret River Airport, including in security screening and baggage handling. Car hire businesses will operate from the airport, while other transport operators expected to establish coach and other services. A café/kiosk will also extend its hours of operation to cater for Jetstar passengers. Jetstar has sale fares available from 12 noon (AEST) at jetstar.com from $89 one way until midnight (AEST) tonight, unless sold out prior.

