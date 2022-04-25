Battle to avoid elimination on Day One | Margaret River Pro 2022

news, local-news,

The Margaret River Pro has commenced today with the women's Opening Round running in semi-clean three-to-four foot surf at Main Break. More on the Margaret River Pro: With the mid-season cut coming into effect after this event, some of surfing's biggest names dug deep to avoid the dreaded Elimination Round. Two veterans of the CT who are in desperate need of a big result at Margaret River are Courtney Conlogue (USA) and Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) who are both right on the cut-line as competition commences. With each of them having found the ultimate success at this event in previous years, they'll both be looking to replicate those results in 2022 as they aim to save their spots on Tour. On Monday, they both got off to the best possible start, each progressing into the Round of 16. Conlogue came second in her heat with Brisa Hennessy (CRI) whilst Fitzgibbons took a solid win over reigning World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW), who progressed in second place. Seven-time World Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) is another big name in the hunt for a solid result here in Margaret River as she looks for a maiden win at the location and needs to place about the cut in order to continue through the back half of the CT. On day one of competition, she progressed through to the Round of 16 with a solid performance in the Opening Round. Gilmore will join Johanne Defay (FRA) and current World No. 2 Tyler Wright (AUS) in the Round of 16. Aussie youngster Molly Picklum displayed her hunger to save her spot on Tour, claiming an impressive heat win over seven-time WSL Champion Gilmore and former Margaret River event winner Lakey Peterson (USA). Picklum was on a roll, attacking the end section at Main Break, guaranteeing herself a spot in the Round of 16. Another Australian rookie who progressed into the Round of 16 with a runner-up finish in the Opening Round was India Robinson (AUS), who looked at home in the chunky Western Australian conditions. Robinson came in a close second to Johanne Defay (FRA) who is hoping to hold onto her spot inside the Top 5 as the 2022 season progresses. Margaret River Pro Women's Opening Round 1 Results: HEAT 1: Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 8.96 DEF. Courtney Conlogue (USA) 8.50, Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) 5.20 HEAT 2: Tyler Wright (AUS) 13.40 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 9.67, Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 7.80 HEAT 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 12.83 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 10.50, Mia McCarthy (AUS) 5.54 HEAT 4: Molly Picklum (AUS) 11.34 DEF. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 11.00, Lakey Peterson (USA) 8.73 HEAT 5: Johanne Defay (FRA) 9.30 DEF. India Robinson (AUS) 7.90, Luana Silva (HAW) 6.33 HEAT 6: Malia Manuel (HAW) 13.60 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 11.57, Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 8.87

