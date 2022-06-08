Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Weekend memorial planned for Margaret River fisherman

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 8 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:30am
A special memorial event will be held at The Sea Garden in Prevelly this Saturday to remember the life of local man and avid fisherman, Terry Jennings.

A memorial send off has been planned for local identity and fisherman Terry Jennings, to be held at The Sea Garden Cafe in Prevelly on June 11 from 3pm to 5pm.

