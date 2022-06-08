Weekend memorial planned for Margaret River fisherman

A memorial send off has been planned for local identity and fisherman Terry Jennings, to be held at The Sea Garden Cafe in Prevelly on June 11 from 3pm to 5pm.
It has been two months since Mr Jennings went missing after venturing out from Gnarabup alone to go fishing, and was reported missing by locals who noticed his car had not moved from the carpark in days.
In spite of an extensive sea search and the passing of weeks there has been no sign of Mr Jennings, or his boat.
Friends have complimented local police for their dedication in trying to locate the man, with the search effort seriously hampered by the length of time taken to realise he was missing.
Terry was taking medication for a heart condition and it is believed that he may have suffered a heart attack.
A friend said he hoped that Mr Jennings' last memory was "bringing in a giant Dhufish".
Sergeant Simone Taplin of Margaret River Police said a report was being prepared for the coroner to be lodged at the end of June.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
