Police suspend marine search for Margaret River man

Margaret River OIC Sergeant Simone Taplin has thanked community members and tourists who came forward to assist in the search for missing local man, Terry Jennings. Airplanes, boats, jet skis and drones were deployed across across the Margaret River coastline as the search for the 73 year old fisherman began early this week. With no sight of the man or his 3 metre dinghy since his departure on Thursday, March 31, the search was suspended on Tuesday afternoon pending new information. "Thank you to all of the volunteers in the Marine Rescue not only for putting your hand up and volunteering, but always being available and jumping in when the town needs you because someone is in trouble," Sgt Taplin said on Wednesday morning. Sgt Taplin said a man seen speaking to the missing fisherman in CCTV footage had come forward. "Unfortunately we have not located Mr Jennings and ask the community to please report any debris you may locate or further information that may assist Police in their enquiries," she said. "Mr Jennings is a well-regarded member of the Margaret River community and well known amongst the fishing community, my thoughts are with them during this tough time." Just before 8pm on Sunday 3 April 2022, Police were notified of Mr Jennings' vehicle and boat trailer, parked and unmoved at the Gnarabup boat ramp for a number of days. A police spokesperson said concerns were held for the welfare of the 73 year old man, due to the length of time the vehicle had been left in the carpark, as well as "unfavourable boating weather" over the weekend. Inspector Scott Morrissey addressed the media overlooking Gnarabup beach on Monday afternoon and said police aircraft and watercraft, as well as boats and jetskis from the Augusta and Margaret River Volunteer Marine Rescue Services were involved in searching for Mr Jennings. "It's dire, the missing person has not been seen since Thursday morning," Inspector Morrissey said. "He's in a three metre dinghy, which is not a big boat at all and certainly wouldn't be ideal to be going out with weather like we experienced over the weekend." With a search area of approximately 800 square nautical miles between Hamelin Bay and Cape Mentelle, Police called for anyone with further information to come forward to assist the search. "We were behind the 8-ball when we started," Inspector Morrissey said. "We've thrown a lot of resources and assets at this to try and resolve it as quick as we can, but obviously that's very challenging. "Mr Jennings is well known and quite popular in the Margaret River community, particularly with the boating and surfing community." Inspector Morrissey said the missing man did not have much close family living nearby, but that extended family had travelled to the region on Monday. Inspector Morrissey said so far police had not been able to locate or identify the man seen talking with Mr Jennings at around 8:15am on Thursday March 31. "The person may have information that can assist police "We'd still like to speak to the person he was speaking to in the carpark, we'd just like to know what that conversation was and if we can identify where he was going fishing." Anyone with any information relating to the whereabouts, is urged to contact Margaret River Police on 9757 8600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

