Visual Stories: Art competition attracts local entries

The Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival's annual Visual Stories Art Exhibition & Competition has attracted a huge number of entries, with 59 talented local artists submitting a total of 87 works for the chance to collect one of three prizes.
Arts Margaret River Marketing Manager Christopher Young said artists rose to the invitation to deliver works that would "stimulate new conversations, change perspectives and spark joy".
"We are deeply appreciative of the creative community's support for this exhibition and look forward to showcasing their stunning artworks," he said.
"A wonderfully eclectic collection of artworks were received that will be on display both over the month of May and during our cornerstone event, the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival on May 17-19.
"We are also extremely grateful to our award sponsors - REDSEA Gallery, Shire of Augusta-Margaret River and zebra factory - as well as our esteemed judge."
First prize of $1000 is sponsored by REDSEA Gallery Margaret River, while the AMR Shire sponsors the $500 second prize. A people's choice prize of $100 is supported by zebra-factory.com
The Visual Stories Art Exhibition will run in the HEART Foyer Gallery from May 1 to May 27, open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.
The showcase will also open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19 as part of the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival.
For more, visit artsmargaretriver.com
