Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Visual Stories: Art competition attracts local entries

May 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local artist Sam James (work pictured) is just one of a huge number of creatives who have submitted works for the Visual Stories Art Exhibition & Competition.
Local artist Sam James (work pictured) is just one of a huge number of creatives who have submitted works for the Visual Stories Art Exhibition & Competition.

The Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival's annual Visual Stories Art Exhibition & Competition has attracted a huge number of entries, with 59 talented local artists submitting a total of 87 works for the chance to collect one of three prizes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.