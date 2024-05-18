Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

School event celebrates women's community | Photos

May 18 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Friday, May 10th, Riversmith Cafe witnessed a heartwarming gathering as the St Thomas More Catholic Primary School Parents and Friends Association organised a special Mother's Day event - Bubbles, Banter & Bites.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.