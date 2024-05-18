School event celebrates women's community | Photos

On Friday, May 10th, Riversmith Cafe witnessed a heartwarming gathering as the St Thomas More Catholic Primary School Parents and Friends Association organised a special Mother's Day event - Bubbles, Banter & Bites.
The event aimed to foster a sense of community among women and provide support for their wellbeing.
Attendees were treated to an evening filled with inspiring talks, camaraderie, and shared experiences.
The event, which brought together women from various walks of life in the Margaret River community, featured insightful talks from esteemed speakers.
Among them was Kellie Tannock, the owner/operator of Walk Talk Taste Margaret River and a Board member of Mindful Margaret River.
Tannock's speech centred on the importance of mindfulness and connection, offering attendees practical tips for nurturing their mental and emotional health.
Melissa Howard, a local mother from Margaret River, shared her poignant journey of raising a child with Cytomegalovirus (CMV).
Her story resonated deeply with many attendees, highlighting the challenges and triumphs of parenting a child with special needs.
Howard's message of resilience and unwavering love left a lasting impact on the audience.
Adding to the diversity of perspectives was local Police Sergeant Simone Taplin, who courageously spoke about the challenges of being in a same-sex relationship while raising a child in a small country town.
Taplin's candid and humorous account shed light on the importance of acceptance and understanding within communities, emphasising the need for inclusivity and support for all families.
The event not only celebrated the invaluable role of mothers but also provided a platform for women to connect, share, and uplift one another.
Attendees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to come together in a supportive environment, fostering meaningful connections and strengthening community bonds.
Reflecting on the event, organiser Laura Crothers, remarked, "It was truly inspiring to hear such diverse stories and experiences.
"Today reminded us that we're not alone in our journeys, and together, we can overcome any challenge."
School principal Russell Wylie said the Mother's Day event served as a testament to the power of community and solidarity.
"Through shared stories and heartfelt conversations, women found solace, encouragement, and renewed strength to navigate life's joys and challenges.
"As the event came to a close, attendees left with a sense of empowerment and unity, carrying with them the spirit of compassion and connection that defined the evening.
"In a world where support and understanding are invaluable, the St Thomas More Catholic Primary School Parents and Friends Association's initiative exemplified the true essence of Mother's Day - celebrating the bonds of womanhood and the strength found in community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.