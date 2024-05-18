Learn from an all-star cast of locals at planting day

Locals have an opportunity to learn from an all-star cast of cultural and conservation experts at Nature Conservation's biggest community volunteer planting day of the year this month.
"This is the big one! We need all hands-on deck from our amazing community to prepare the site on Thursday, May 23 and then plant more than 2000 seedlings on Sunday, May 26 to help revegetate the banks on the Margaret River," says Lauren Scanlon, who coordinates the Friends of Wooditjup Bilya program.
At the big Sunday planting, there will be a Welcome to Country by cultural custodian Zac Webb, who will also give a fascinating insight into the Wadandi connection to the river and its wildlife, and how they live alongside and nurture the Wooditjup Bilya.
Meanwhile at the Thursday site preparation day, an all-star cast - including Wadandi rangers, the Bush Regeneration Team, and the Friends of Wooditjup Bilya - will be on-hand to inspire, educate and guide everyone who turns up.
"This is an amazing chance for the community to come along and hear from Zac speak, and learn from and connect with Wadandi country and culture," Lauren said.
"We need your help at either the site preparation session or the big planting day - or both. Everyone is welcome and there are volunteer roles to suit all age and fitness levels."
The revegetation builds on six years of riparian restoration along the river near Kevill River Reserve.
"Last year we had a mammoth community turnout, with more than 100 volunteers planting more than 2000 seedlings," Lauren said.
"This year we've got just as many plants to get into the ground, so we need plenty of helpers to continue to restore this beautiful section of the Wooditjup Bilya or Margaret River."
Registration is requested at www.natureconservation.org.au.
Meet corner of Doyle Place and Kevill Road West. Each registered participant will receive detailed instructions along with a parking map via email prior to the event. Morning tea is provided. Bring weather protection, hat, water bottle and gloves and a trowel if you have them.
