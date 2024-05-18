Margaret River students run to support school sports

Students, teachers and supporters of the Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) have contributed to an annual fundraiser to help boost the school's sports equipment stores.
Last year's Meander Mayhem - an annual fun run throughout the school campus - raised important funds for student activities, and a portion of those funds have been used to purchase new gear for sport and recreation time.
Physical Education teacher Tom Curtin said the popular event raised over $1400 thanks to sponsorship from family and friends.
Students from Pre-primary to Year 6 ran one kilometre loops through the school grounds while navigating some exciting obstacles.
This year the Meander Mayhem will be held on Tuesday, December 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.