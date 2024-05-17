Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

River experts share knowledge with locals | Photos

May 17 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nature Conservation's latest fully booked Friends of Wooditjup Bilya event was a huge success as keen locals aged from their teens to their 80s learned how to become river restorers.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.