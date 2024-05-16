Gropers host junior rugby season opener

Margaret River Gropers Junior Rugby recently opened their season when they hosted the three other South-west teams from Busselton, Bunbury, and Australind at Gloucester Park.
A mixed bag of ever-changing weather didn't stop what was a successful first outing, with the club getting off to a flying start winning three of four very hard-fought games across the four age groups against the ever-strong Busselton Beetles.
U12 co-coach Craig Jenkins noted all games came down to only one or two tries difference.
"It was a great start, and once again the other clubs are very strong and competitive," he said.
He said it was especially exciting to see so many new players having their first game, in addition to a lot more girls getting involved.
"The girls really get stuck in and don't hold back, often leading the way," he said.
"You can see they're really enjoying their rugby, and how much it helps grow their confidence.
"That's the thing about this sport, there's a place for everyone in a team and rugby promotes such incredible teamwork and sportsmanship - which is what we saw on display amongst all the teams on that weekend".
It's a big year for the club with new sponsors coming on board in both Retravision and Yahava Koffeeworks, the continued support of Leeuwin Tyres, and a new playing jumper which was worn by the players for the first time in their opening games.
As for the coming season, Craig noted the club's Under 10s and Under 12s spent much of last season unbeaten.
"They've continued that strong form with both having opening wins," he said.
"But we also saw that we're going to have to dig deep for sure every time we play the other clubs.
"It's going to be a great season."
Those interested in joining the local rugby club can find out more on Facebook, or head down to training every Wednesday from 4:30pm on the field near the BMX track.
