Art prize winners announced

A gala event at the Margaret River HEART on Friday saw artists and art lovers from around the region gather to celebrate the launch of the 2024 Visual Stories art exhibition, part of the upcoming Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival.
Winners were selected by judges Lara Bennett and Jo Paris of JahRoc Galleries, who deliberated for close to a week over the entries submitted by creatives from across the South West.
Sky River was selected for first prize for her work - "Between the Trees Beneath the Stones", while Sam James took home second prize for "Walking on Wadandi".
The exhibition will be on display in the HEART foyer gallery until May 27, and during the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.
