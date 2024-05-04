Life membership awarded

Over fifty people attended the University of the Third Age (U3A) Margaret River Annual General Meeting at the Men's Shed.
U3A MR President Ross Goulden, thanked members and presenters for making the Margaret River branch of the movement so successful, noting that with approximately 200 members, U3A Margaret River is the largest and most successful in WA outside the metropolitan area.
Mr Goulden also welcomed new members, particularly those who were in attendance at the AGM.
During the meeting, Jenny Bunbury was awarded Life Membership for her enormous contribution to U3A and her passionate belief in lifelong learning.
Jenny has been a past President, a course Leader, a supporter of membership involvement and a driving force behind the development of the organisation in the region.
Mr Goulden also gave a special thank you to the many course leaders who voluntarily offer their time and expertise.
"Having a variety of course subjects and leaders is obviously essential, and U3A Margaret River are always seeking new leaders," he said.
"You don't need to be a member, only to have a special interest in something that you wish to share and are willing present to others.
"For those considering offering to lead a course, but who may not have done so before, you can be assured that there is satisfaction and fulfilment in doing so, and the sharing of knowledge is a way of showing the generosity of spirit that lies within all of us."
The meeting closed with a presentation by Course Coordinator Jeff Gresham on the History of U3A Margaret River, noting that 2023 was the 50th anniversary of the movement's founding in France.
Members gathered afterwards for a light supper and a catch up - with maintaining social contact a primary motive for the U3A movement in Margaret River.
U3A Margaret River continues to offer short courses and events of interest to the local community.
Last semester's courses included 'Living and Travelling in Remote Places', numerous art and craft centred activities, such as drawing, felt-making, wreath-making, bonsai and photography, as well as cooking, languages, history, politics and gardening.
The current semester offers 24 courses including 'Italian for Beginners' with Elisa De Rossi, 'Experiencing Extra Virgin Olive Oils' with Jill James and Thelma Burnett, 'History (A Sense of Place)' with Bill Bunbury, 'Classical Music Appreciation' with Ross Goulden, and 'The Real CSI' with Judith Fordham.
Courses and events for Semester 2 are currently being compiled, with details available in July and courses running from August to early December.
U3A Margaret River welcomes new members, in particular members of the community interested in life-long learning.
Some Semester 1 courses will commence later and still have available openings for enrolment, including (6 May) The Real CSI, with Judith Fordham, barrister and forensic scientist, and (5 June) WA Premiers (history).
Information about membership, courses and enrolment are available at u3amr.org.au/members
