Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Cowaramup's world famous cows turn 10 | DejaMoo Country Fair

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 6 2022 - 2:23am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pip, Jules, Aor, Karen, Tsu and Richard at the Cowaramup French Bakery and Patisserie with just a small portion of the enormous celebration cake being created for the DejaMoo Fair this weekend. Picture: Nicky Lefebvre

It has been ten years since the arrival of the world famous Cowaramup Cows to the main street of the town, and to celebrate the Cowaramup French Bakery and Patisserie, led by talented baker Chef Richard, has begun work on an enormous birthday cake which will be unveiled at the DejaMoo Festival this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.