Coastrek moves to Margaret River for Beyond Blue

A new charity hiking challenge set to take place in October will see around 1,200 people tackle a 35 kilometre trek from Hamelin Bay to Prevelly to raise funds for Beyond Blue.
The October 28 Coastrek event will aim to raise $500,000 for the 24/7 support service, and is the fifth in a series of treks around Australia to be held this year, contributing to an overall goal of $7 million.
Advertisement
Margaret River-based ultra-runner Katie Lovis will be on the trail as Coastrek Ambassador having recently completed the entire Cape to Cape Track in a single day, breaking the Female Record for the 129km in 17 hours 23 minutes.
While Coastrekkers won't be setting the same blistering pace, Katie said the walk would still provide challenges along the way.
"There will be some rock scrambling and some challenging terrain but for the most part this will be a memorable trek for all participants because of the unique environment and spectacular coastal views that we are blessed with in Margaret River," she said.
Coastrek Margaret River will take place on Friday, 28 October, kicking off by the white sand and turquoise waters of Hamelin Bay, taking trekkers on a remote, rugged and rocky 35 kilometre trail that includes a journey through the iconic Boranup Karri Forest.
Other highlights include two river crossings at Redgate Beach and Boodjidup Creek, and Gnarabup Beach where limestone cliffs offer spectacular views over the beach to Surfers Point and Rivermouth in the distance before the approach to the finish line in Prevelly.
Whale watching season is also in full swing with vantage points throughout the route for possible sightings of Humpbacks heading north with their young.
To register a team of four visit www.coastrek.com.au/events-margaret-river. Registrations close 16 September 2022.
All Coastrek routes are meticulously planned in coordination with local councils and national parks to ensure all trekkers tread lightly on Country.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.