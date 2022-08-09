Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Coastrek moves to Margaret River for Beyond Blue

Updated August 9 2022 - 3:24am, first published 3:08am
A new charity hiking challenge set to take place in October will see around 1,200 people tackle a 35 kilometre trek from Hamelin Bay to Prevelly to raise funds for Beyond Blue.

