Following Xanadu Wines' successes at the recent 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Awards, the estate has announced the appointment of chef Aaron Lim to take the venue's food offerings in a new direction.
The classically French-trained chef joins the Xanadu team following several years overseas, honing his skills at the internationally acclaimed L'Atelier De Joel Robuchon in Singapore, before moving to Margaret River in 2019.
Lim said he had fallen in love with the region, and with that came a desire to respect the quality local produce on offer, while showcasing his Modern Australian cuisine, influenced by his Southeast Asian heritage.
He said he was a big believer in the farm-to-table philosophy.
"I love this school of thought because primarily, you're supporting the local farmers and suppliers that have brought so much to the region," he said.
"I believe how the produce is cared for and harvested hugely affects its quality."
Lim said his dedication to working with local suppliers to promote ingredients exclusive to the southwest was a driving force behind his food.
"It also reflects my mission to push sustainability in the kitchen and incorporate foraging, which is a huge part of this philosophy," he said.
"Knowing how and where the produce grows allows me to understand the product better and use it to its fullest potential."
He said he planned to bring elements of Southeast Asian dining culture to the table.
"Communal dining and feasting are very common in Singapore," he said.
"Food brings people together, and I want to share this aspect of dining with the guests at Xanadu."
Share plates and feasting options will be available for larger groups, alongside the restaurant's seasonal degustation and set-course style menu.
Lim's menu seeks to marry the finest local produce with Xanadu's range of award winning wines, with dishes such as King Oyster Mushroom Potstickers with sofrito, pumpkin and a smoked capsicum puree; Crispy Pork Belly with chill jam and mandarin, Confit Duck with smoked beetroot and rhubarb, and a veggie-centric Carrot Gnocchi, with rainbow carrots, puree, egg floss and black garlic.
"I love seeing the process of fresh produce transformed into dishes," Lim said.
"Every step does something to an ingredient, and it intrigues me how little changes can affect the final dish. It's pure magic!"
