Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Margaret River emergency services join forces for inaugural Coastrek event

Updated August 26 2022 - 5:59am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United: Margaret River's Siren Squad. Pictures: Liam Moore.

Margaret River police, ambulance, fire brigade and the shire have joined forces for the inaugural Coastrek Margaret River event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.