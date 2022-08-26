Margaret River police, ambulance, fire brigade and the shire have joined forces for the inaugural Coastrek Margaret River event.
The event is a 35km walk highlighting the benefits of walking for mental health and raising funds for Beyond Blue's 24/7 support service.
Advertisement
Margaret River Police sergeant Simone Taplin has coordinated the effort to bring five teams together, integrating members from the three emergency services.
The Siren Squad teams have been working together and training for the event.
"It's been great to bring everyone from the different services together and champion men to train for Coastrek and build a camaraderie that's so important for the work we do," she said.
"Mental health plays a big part in our fields, whether it be our own due to the type of work or the community members suffering from mental health episodes we attend to.
"Across the community and in our workplaces, we know that supporting mental health awareness and treatment is vital so we are really pleased to be walking to raise funds for Beyond Blue."
Coastrek traditionally attracts women participants but the Siren Squad teams have brought together men and women to take on the challenge.
"Mental health doesn't discriminate - it affects everyone so it's great to see the our male colleagues get behind this just as much as our female team members," Sergeant Taplin said.
Coastrek Margaret River will take place on October 28 starting at Hamlin Bay and finishing in Prevelly, incorporating some of the spectacular Cape to Cape track.
Registrations close Friday, September 16.
This is the first year Coastrek has been staged in Margaret River and is the final event for the 2022 series following Sydney, Mornington Peninsula, Sunshine Coast and Fleurieu Peninsula.
Coastrek Margaret River is aiming to raise $500,000 and contribute to a 2022 fundraising target of $7million in support of Beyond Blue's 24/7 support service.
Please click on the link if you wish to donate https://www.coastrek.com.au/fundraisers/simonetaplin/margaret-river-35km-2022
Photo is - Natalie IREDALE (SJA), kate KEIGHLEY (VFR and Shire), Simone TAPLIN (WA Police), Narelle Graue (VFR and AMR Shire), Amanda Price (AMR Shire) and Ben SMITH (WA Police)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.