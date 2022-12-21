Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Local man on a mission to make waves at Busselton Jetty Swim

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 21 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Carrick (centre) with his Movement Solutions team, Isobel Barak, Kim Turnbull and Marion McRae. Picture supplied.

Stuart Carrick is a man on a mission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.