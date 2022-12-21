Local man on a mission to make waves at Busselton Jetty Swim

Stuart Carrick is a man on a mission.
The Margaret River local has set himself the challenge of completing the 2023 Busselton Jetty Swim, taking on the 3.6km course with the aim of raising as much money as possible for Just Home Margaret River.
Stuart lives with a rare neuromuscular condition called myotonia congenita which sometimes causes his body to randomly "freeze" at unpredictable moments.
Despite this, and living with Crohn's disease, Type 1 Diabetes and Haemochromatosis, Stuart said he was determined to reach his target of raising $20,000 for the housing advocacy group, a cause very close to his heart.
"I am one of the founding members of Just Home," he said.
"Throughout my time with the movement and time as a resident of Margaret River, I've seen what housing insecurity looks like in all its forms, even being homeless myself for a time.
"I have a few health issues that I've had to contend with throughout my life. I also struggle with personal mental health challenges.
"These conditions haven't stopped me from taking on this challenge.
"Rather it has fuelled my passion to fight for change."
The Movement Solutions team have been inspired by Stuart's consistency, dedication and commitment to his goal, despite his innumerable obstacles.- Marion McRae
Stuart said he was focused not just on individuals affected by housing stress, but the impact it had on the region as a whole.
"I care that businesses are struggling because they can't find staff that will be there for the long term, and I care that we don't even have a localised trained labour force to build and maintain our infrastructure," he said.
"I care because people in this area who are homeless are forced to live in the bush - which also has all sorts of consequences for ecological health and fire safety.
"I care that our local resources are tied up in managing issues caused by homelessness when these resources could be put to much better use."
To help him achieve his goal, Stuart has enlisted the services of the team from Margaret River-based Movement Solutions, to prepare mentally, physically and emotionally for the swim.
A specialist team of therapists has been working with him across a range of activities and exercises.
Physiotherapist Isobel Barak has been optimising Stuart's muscular conditioning with manual therapy, dry needling and specific exercise prescriptions.
Physiotherapy assistant Kim Turnbull has been implementing the physio plan, transporting Stuart to pool training sessions, and monitoring his progress, while Movement Solutions owner and physiotherapist Marion McRae has been working on his movement efficiency, fascial balance and breathwork and mindset techniques.
"The Movement Solutions team have been inspired by Stuart's consistency, dedication and commitment to his goal, despite his innumerable obstacles," Marion told the Mail.
"Stuart is a great example of what can be achieved when a client aligns their heart's desire, with an open mind, and a physically capable body.
"Stuart is one of our many movement heroes. We take great joy in helping clients smash their movement goals."
As he looks ahead to the swim in February, Stuart said he was grateful for the support his fundraiser had received so far.
"Providing a safe and affordable home for just one person will begin to mitigate the social and economic costs of managing the issues caused by homelessness," he said.
"By helping me, you will assist Just Home to advocate for more social housing options in Margaret River, and to continue our services assisting those experiencing housing stress and homelessness."
To support Stuart's efforts, visit gofund.me/f4e6927f
For more on Movement Solutions, visit www.movement-solutions.physio
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
