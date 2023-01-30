Augusta-Margaret River Mail
New patron announced for Margaret River literary festival

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:03pm
Janet Holmes à Court. Picture by Emma Young.

Prominent businesswoman and long time supporter of the arts, Janet Holmes à Court has been named the latest Patron of the annual Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival.

