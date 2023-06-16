Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Margaret River business owner makes vow to help women everywhere

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River local Maria Henderson was inspired to launch her small business, The Vow Sleepwear, after finding herself at one of the lowest points in her life.
Margaret River local Maria Henderson was inspired to launch her small business, The Vow Sleepwear, after finding herself at one of the lowest points in her life.

A Margaret River business owner has been recognised in the Australia Post 2023 Local Heroes awards, collecting a prize package valued at over $5000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.