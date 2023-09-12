Severe weather to hit WA on Wednesday

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has issued a warning for people across large parts of Western Australia as a cold front bears down on the south of the State.
People in the South West, Lower South West, South Coastal, South East Coastal, Goldfields, Central West, Great Southern, Central Wheat Belt and parts of Gascoyne and Eucla districts were being encouraged to prepare for the weather on Tuesday afternoon.
The department said locations which could be affected included Albany, Bunbury, Esperance, Geraldton, Kalbarri, Kalgoorlie, Katanning, Mandurah, Manjimup, Margaret River, Merredin, Moora, Mount Barker, Mount Magnet, Narrogin, Norseman, Northam and Perth.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the cold front would sweep across "an exceptionally large area of southern Western Australia", bringing strong to damaging winds, widespread showers and thunderstorms.
"This front is likely to be windier than a typical front and produce the kind of weather that is only seen around twice per year," a BOM spokesperson said.
"Around 20 to 40 mm of rainfall is forecast in Perth and much of the south-west of the state, however isolated heavy rainfall of 60 to 70 mm is possible over the Darling Scarp and through the south-west.
"Severe thunderstorms are possible with the front, bringing damaging to locally destructive winds."
Fire Dangers and Fire Weather Warnings are expected for inland parts of the state for Wednesday and large waves are expected to produce dangerous surf conditions hazardous for coastal activities such as swimming, surfing and rock fishing on Wednesday and Thursday.
A Sheep Graziers Warning is also in place for much of the South West due to cold, wet and windy conditions.
BOM said conditions would ease rapidly on Thursday and milder conditions are expected for the following days.
WHAT TO DO:
If you are away from home contact family or friends to prepare your property.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed.
Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.