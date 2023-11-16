Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Saturday, 18 November 2023
School pet pick-up project begins

November 16 2023 - 12:13pm
Margaret River Primary School students Mason Yates, Tyla Harvey and Molly Bolognini. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
Dog poo has a massive impact on our coastal environment - and Margaret River Primary School students have launched a campaign to congratulate people doing the right thing and ensure everyone picks up after their pets.

