First race a big hit with swimmers | Photos

In a celebration of endurance and camaraderie, the inaugural Yahava KoffeeWorks Cool Water Classic witnessed 362 competitors, plus 117 paddlers, conquer a challenging 20km swim course from Dunsborough to Busselton across the picturesque Geographe Bay over the weekend.
Battling windy conditions, participants navigated Geographe Bay in the thrilling point-to-point race.
The event, held on Saturday 11 November, showcased the beauty of the Bay with a course that provided both challenge and scenic delights.
Four 'Beach Parties' along the coast served as essential pit stops, allowing swimmers to refuel, swap participants, and bask in the cheers of the enthusiastic spectators.
Solo male Max Coten emerged victorious with an impressive time of 04:44:56.08, while Rachael Rowland claimed the title of the first female in 07:25:30.25.
Participants primarily hailed from Perth and the South West, with a notable presence of interstate swimmers traveling from Queensland and New South Wales.
Battling windy conditions, participants navigated Geographe Bay in the thrilling point-to-point race. 'Beach Parties' along the coast served as essential pit stops, allowing swimmers to refuel, swap participants, and bask in the cheers of the enthusiastic spectators.
This influx of entrants not only elevated the competitive spirit but also contributed to local tourism, as many swimmers chose to extend their stay, making a weekend of the event.
Organisers said the event would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors.
"Yahava KoffeeWorks, the naming rights sponsor, exemplified its commitment to adventure by aligning with this event," a spokesperson said.
"The event organisers extend heartfelt thanks to local business Yahava KoffeeWorks for fuelling the adventure and playing an integral role in the success of the inaugural event.
"Major partner City of Busselton [also] played a crucial role in fostering community events and promoting an active lifestyle."
City of Busselton Deputy Mayor Anne Ryan officially kicked off the event at 7am at Quindalup Boat Ramp, before swimmers took to the water, the last participant crossing the finish line at 4:45 pm at the iconic Busselton Jetty, marking the end of a spectacular day on the water.
Event organisers said they were delighted with the success of the swim, saying it was "another gem to the vibrant calendar of events in Busselton and Dunsborough".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.