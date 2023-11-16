Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Local News

First race a big hit with swimmers | Photos

November 16 2023 - 2:38pm
In a celebration of endurance and camaraderie, the inaugural Yahava KoffeeWorks Cool Water Classic witnessed 362 competitors, plus 117 paddlers, conquer a challenging 20km swim course from Dunsborough to Busselton across the picturesque Geographe Bay over the weekend.

