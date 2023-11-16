Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Hardy Inlet health in spotlight

November 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Joanna Browne and Adam Acosta will present at the annual Hardy Inlet Estuary Forum on November 21. Picture supplied.
The Lower Blackwood LCDC and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) will host the the annual Hardy Inlet Estuary Forum this month, showcasing the on-ground work and research being undertaken to better understand and protect the health of the region's precious local estuaries and rivers.

